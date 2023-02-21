Infighting among Pakistan-supported terror groups has intensified as one of the dreaded terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was killed by a rival group in Rawalpindi on Monday evening.

The killed terrorist Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam was launching commander of the outfit who killed in Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam alias Haji, originally belonging to the Babarpora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district was living in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Reports said that Peer was killed by terrorists of rival groups as differences cropped up among different terror outfits on various issues including funds. Some reports suggested that Peer was killed at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Peer was killed on Monday evening after two assailants on a bike shot at him from point-blank range outside a shop in Rawalpindi.

Peer "ranked" among the five top terrorists of Hizbul

Bashir Ahmad Peer was ranked among the top five terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, the largest organization of Kashmiri terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin is the head of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Imtiaz's real name is Bashir Ahmed Peer. He was operating in Jammu and Kashmir under the code names of Haji Pir and Imtiaz. Originally from the Kupwara district in North Kashmir, Imtiaz was living in Rawalpindi (Pakistan) for the last few years.

For some years, ISI had entrusted Imtiaz with the task of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to this side of Jammu and Kashmir in district Kupwara. He was also engaged in re-activating the former terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir by contacting them through various mediums.

Declared terrorist under UAPA

On October 4, 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his role in terror activities including providing logistics to the banned outfit's terrorists especially for infiltration into the Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the notification that Peer was involved in "a number of online propaganda groups to unite ex-militants and other cadres for the furtherance of activities of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and others".