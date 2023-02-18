In a notification issued on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared a Pakistan-based resident of Punjab, Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias "Rinda" a terrorist for his involvement in terror activities.

Sandhu alias Rinda, who hails from Punjab but is currently based in Lahore and associated with the banned group Babbar Khalsa International, has been declared a terrorist.

He is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind an attack on the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab police in 2021.

The Home Ministry further said Harwinder Singh Sandhu has direct links with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and is also involved in cross-border smuggling of arms, ammunition, and militant hardware, besides drugs on a large scale.

Earlier dreaded terrorist was declared "died" due to an overdose of drugs in Pakistan

In November 2022, it was reported that one of India's most-wanted terrorists Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda died due to an alleged drug overdose in a Military Hospital, in Lahore

It was reported that he was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Lahore on November 14, 2022, and later shifted to a Military hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Police and security agencies had confirmed his death. Rinda carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for any information about him.

It was only in January this year that the intelligence agencies found some fresh "substantial evidence" to show that he may be "alive". The issue was discussed by the Ministry of Home Affairs recently during a meeting with officials of intelligence agencies and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Who is Harvinder Singh "Rinda"?

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, son of Charan Singh Sandhu, resident of Village- Sarhali, districtTarn Taran, Punjab, and village- Rattoke, Police Station-Chohla Sahib, Tarn Taran, Punjab, is associated with Babbar Khalsa International(BKI), and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under the patronage of cross border agencies.

Designation of Organisations/individuals as ‘Terrorist Organization’/ ‘Terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA)



Babbar Khalsa International is a terrorist organization and Rinda has direct links with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and is also involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms, ammunition, and militant hardware besides drugs in a large scale.

Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda remained involved in various criminal offences like murder, attempt to murder, contract killing, robbery, extortion, etc. in the States of Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh besides being involved in several terrorist activities.

A Red Corner Notice No., A-4612/6-2022 has been issued against Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. Central Government believes that Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda is involved in terrorism and the said Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda is to be added as a terrorist.

Rinda, who was listed A+ gangster, drug smuggler and arms supplier, was operating from Pakistan for the last few years.

He was the alleged mastermind in the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters at Mohali in May this year. Rinda, originally from Nanded, Maharashtra had taken over the reins of terrorist outfits in Pakistan after the killing of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Ph.D. who was also killed in Pakistan.