The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared a bounty of Rs 15 lakh against Canada-based absconding gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa. According to police records, Landa - a resident of Harike village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district is currently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The NIA had registered a case against Landa on August 20 last year under Sections 120B, 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18-B, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 for his involvement in unlawful activities in various parts of the country.

Landa is wanted by the NIA in regular Case No. 37/2022/NIA/DLI dated August 20, 2022, said the NIA.

"If any person has any information of the importance of Landa leading to his arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared on 011-24368800, WhatsApp and Telegram number +91-8585931100 and Email ID: do.nia a@gov.in at NIA's Headquarter in New Delhi," the NIA said.

NIA Branch Office Chandigarh can also be informed at 0172-2682900, 2682901 telephone numbers, WhatsApp and Telegram Number: 7743002947 and Email ID: info-chd.nia@ gov.in, said the NIA.

"The identity of the informer shall be kept secret," added the NIA.

According to a news agency, the NIA move comes months after Punjab Police arrested four alleged accomplices of Landa and seized weapons along with magazines and bullets from their possessions.

One of the suspects identified as Gurlal Singh was wanted in a case of seizure of explosives last year. He was evading arrest for the past several months.

Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa?

According to Punjab Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhir Singh Sandhu alias Landa has been trying to revive terrorism in Punjab.

While busting three back-to-back modules in October 2022, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said that the modules were jointly operated by Canada-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Rinda, and Italy-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy.

One module was basted in the Amritsar district of Punjab with the arrest of the main operative and recovery of explosives from his possession. In the second case, cops in the Moga district of Punjab arrested one Khalistani terrorist and recovered two pistols and ammunition from his possession.

Another success in busting #ISI-backed narco-terror module: Yograj @ Yog arrested by @AmritsarRPolice, active in drugs-arms-IED smuggling from across border and operated by #Canada-based Landa & #Pak-based Rinda (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UkHGsPk9se — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 4, 2022

The Ferozepur Police had recovered one sophisticated AK-47 assault rifle along with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from the paddy fields of village Arifke in Ferozepur, which was intended to be retrieved by Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh.

Landa is also involved in Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on May 9, 2022, at Punjab Police Intelligence HQ, Mohali. He was also involved in the murder of cloth merchant Gurjant Singh on October 11, 2022, Deenpur village, Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

His name was also figured in the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4, 2022, at Amritsar. According to police, the Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist was involved in the Tarn Taran RPG attack on December 9, 2022, at Sarhali Kalan village, Tarn Taran district.