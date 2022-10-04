Amid the festive season, Punjab Police on Tuesday frustrated the evil designs of the Pakistan-backed narco-terrorism modules to execute terror attacks in the State.

One module was basted in Amritsar district of Punjab with the arrest of the main operative and recovery of explosives from his possession. In the second case cops in the Moga district of Punjab arrested one Khalistani terrorist and recovered two pistols and ammunition from his possession.

During the last two days, the third Pakistan-backed terror module has been busted by the Punjab Police.

Director General of Punjab Police Gourav Yadav said that the module was jointly operated by Canada-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Rinda, and Italy-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yograj Singh alias Yog, resident of Village Rajoke in Tarn Taran, besides, the Police have also identified five more accomplices, who were part of the module in carrying out illegal activities across Punjab and adjoining states.

The police have recovered one RDX loaded Tiffin Box fabricated into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or Tiffin Bomb; two sophisticated AK-56 assault rifles along with two magazines and 30 live cartridges; one .30 bore pistol along with 6 live cartridges; and 2 KG Heroin from the accused.

Another module of Khalistan Tiger Force busted in Moga

Within hours after arresting one terrorist from Amritsar Punjab Police arrested one more operative of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed drone-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module.

"The terror module was operated by Canada-based terrorist/gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, who is a close associate of KTF's Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar", the DGP said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Hira, resident of Jujhar Nagar in Bathinda. Apart from three hand-grenades, the Police have also recovered two pistols including .30 bore and 9mm Bareta along with 60 live cartridges.

Earlier, the Ferozepur Police had recovered one sophisticated AK-47 assault rifle along with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from the paddy fields of village Arifke in Ferozepur, which was intended to be retrieved by Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh.