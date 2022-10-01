Foiling an attempt from across the border to smuggle arms and ammunition into the Kashmir Valley for active terrorists, security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered during a three-day long search operation which started on September 27 and concluded on late Thursday evening.

Seven AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 21 AK magazines, 1190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades, and other incriminating materials were recovered from a hideout near LoC.

"In a major blow to the intentions of terrorist groups operating from across the LoC, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled their design to deliver a huge cache of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores to cause terror activities and unrest in the Valley", Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

"On 27 September 2022, based on intelligence from Police and human sources of the Indian Army under the aegis of 109 Infantry Brigade launched a search operation along Naushera Nard till the Line of Control in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district. After three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on 29 September 2022, very close to the Line of Control. On digging, a huge quantity of weapons including rifles were recovered ", he said.

Weapons were meant for terrorists active in the hinterland

Recovery of this large size of war-like stores close to the LOC has given a major setback to the terrorist groups attempting to fuel violence in Kashmir Valley and has prevented unrest and loss of innocent lives.

Bandipora Police and Army recovered huge #arms & ammunition including 7 AK-47 rifles, 2 Pistols, 21 AK Magazines, 1190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades & other #incriminating materials in Nowshehra Nard, Gurez area of #Bandipora. Case registered.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 30, 2022

According to police sources, these weapons and war-like stores were likely dropped at LoC for being picked up by terrorists and anti-national elements on the Indian side and further transported to Bandipora and other areas in the hinterland.