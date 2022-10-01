Even as ten suspects have been rounded up by the police for questioning in the Udhampur twin blasts, agencies engaged in the investigation of this sensational case pointed finger of suspicion toward Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) handler Mohammad Amin alias "Khubaib".

A native of Doda district, Mohammad Amin alias "Khubaib" is monitoring terror activities in Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Jammu province from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

His name was also figured in the blast outside the court on March 9 at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur. One civilian was killed and 16 were injured in the sticky bomb attack.

Khubaib's father Mohammad Ishaq was also a trained LeT terrorist who was eliminated by security forces in an encounter in 2003.

After the killing of his father, Khubaib managed to enter PoJK for getting arms training. From PoJK he is trying to revive terrorism in different parts of Jammu province by radicalizing youth through social media.

Involved in earlier blast at Udhampur

Khubaib was involved in a blast that rocked Udhampur town on March 9 this year. Three terrorists, who had planned the evil design to plant a sticky bomb in ever-busy Slathia Chowk on March 9, were arrested by police on June 4.

The terrorists arrested, in this case, confessed that they had placed a sticky bomb IED in Slathia Chowk Udhampur on 09.03.2022 under the direction of his Pakistani handler Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib of Kathawa Thathri, Doda, presently living in PoJK.

The arrested terrorists were in contact with Khubaib through social media. He was instructed to fix the sticky bomb IED at Slathia Chowk.

Agencies investigating Dudu-Basantgarh connection in twin blasts

Ramnagar and Dudu-Basantgarh connections are also being investigated for the blast. Ramnagar is considered a peaceful area, but terrorists were active in Dudu-Basantgarh. The two buses in which the blast took place in Udhampur had come from Ramnagar and the remote Dudu-Basantgarh.

Terrorists were active in Dudu-Basantgarh between 1993 and 1995. In December 1993, terrorists attacked the Basantgarh police station.