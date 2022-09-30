While a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to take over the probe of mysterious twin blasts, the police believed that sticky bombs were used in the explosions.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that these were IED blasts which were triggered by timers," the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said and added that the police cannot rule out the use of sticky bombs in these twin explosions.

"Two IED blasts have taken place. The first was at 10:30 pm on Wednesday and the other was at 6 am on Thursday. Both happened on empty buses. Both blasts have a certain similarity. They are likely sticky bombs", he said.

Two blasts occurred within a gap of eight hours in the Udhampur district at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Two people were injured in the blast on Wednesday night that occurred in Domail Chowk of Udhampur in a bus parked near a petrol filling station. The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 6 am on Thursday but no one was injured, the police said.

The bus on which the second blast occurred had come from Basantgarh in Udhampur district and was on night halt at the bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

NIA team reaches Udhampur

Sleuths of the NIA reached Udhampur and started an investigation into the mysterious twin blasts.

Although the case is yet to be officially handed over to the elite investigative agency of the country, the team visited the spots where two back-to-back blasts took place. The blasts occurred in Udhampur town within a radius of two kilometres.

The incidents took place days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah starting on October 4.