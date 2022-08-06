With the arrest of two terrorists, Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the grenade throwing case in the Gool area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two cops including follower Lal Singh and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shakeel Ahmed have sustained minor splinter injuries in the incident.

According to police after the grenade blast security forces including JKP, Army and CRPF launched a massive joint operation in Ind village and adjoining areas of Gool to apprehend the person responsible for the attack.

"During the investigation, teams visited the spot and collected several evidences from the scene of crime including the traces of explosives used and footprints of terrorists", police said.

A handwritten paper was found near the police post which claimed the attack and it came to the fore that J&K Ghaznavi Forces (JKGF) had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Investigation revealed that JKGF earlier used to have a presence only in the twin border districts of Rajouri-Poonch so Ramban Police contacted Rajouri Police.

Interrogation of BJP leader-turned-terrorist helps police to get a lead.

According to police, BJP leader-turned-terrorist, Talib Hussain, who was arrested on July 4, 2022, revealed that he had visited the Gool area of Ramban district in 2021 to give some money to a person.

Police said that acting on this lead given by Rajouri police, one suspect namely Shah Din Padyar son of Abdul Satter Padyar of Ward No. 4, Gool was picked up for questioning.

"The suspect was put to sustained questioning during which he confessed to the hatching of criminal conspiracy to the effect of reviving the terrorism in Ramban area which was to start with the onset of lobbying of an explosive device on Police Post Ind", police said.

After further questioning, he further disclosed the identity of his accomplice in the conspiracy as Mohammad Farooq son of Sanaullah of Mahakund, Gool.

The accused used to act as handlers of the JKGF wherein they were given funds and were in the process of recruiting the youth to revive terrorism in Ramban. The two accused during sustained interrogation confessed that Mohammad Farooq received cash amounting to the tune of Rs. 50,000 from one person whose identity is yet to be ascertained and who had assigned the task of attacking security forces establishment to Shahdin and Farooq, said police.

After this revelation into the instant case, sections 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 38,39 UAPA of Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, 1967, were added to the instant case and more arrests are expected in the instant case after the identification of the person who was financing these two persons, police said.