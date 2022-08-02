Tension flared up in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police post in the Gool area.

Although the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the boundary wall of the police post without causing any injury, this incident has prompted the police and Army to launch a massive cordon and search operation in the area to nab the culprits.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said that a grenade blast has occurred near the premises of police post Ind, which falls in the jurisdiction of police station Gool."

Earlier, police sources had said that a crude bomb had been thrown at the police post.

The Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter, the ADGP said.

The special operation group (SoG) and Army teams have been mobilized for cordon and search operations, he said. An alert has been sounded in the district and a case registered.

Terror groups trying to revive activities in the Gool belt

Following the directions of their mentors sitting across the border, terror groups have been desperately trying to revive terrorism in Reasi and Ramban districts. The Gool belt of Ramban district was once a hotbed of terrorism and some dreaded terrorists namely Billo Gujjar and his gang were active in this mountainous belt.

According to sources, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in June 2022 from Kishtwar has disclosed their plan to revive terrorism in the Ramban district.

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist, who had been active for the last six years, was arrested in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on June 5.

Talib Hussain, a resident of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil, was arrested in a joint operation by police, Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF, the police official said.

Terming the arrest of the terrorist a "major blow" to the Hizbul Mujahideen and its plan to revive terrorism in the erstwhile Doda district, police claimed that the arrested terrorist was in touch with his mentors sitting across the border.