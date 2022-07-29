Intensifying the campaign to smash the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached five more houses assisting in terror activities in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

"Five more houses attached as per sections 2(g) & 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAP) Act for being used for terrorism purpose. Two are in Lawaypura, one each in Maloora, Batmaloo, and Harwan. These houses were used by active terrorists as hideouts to conspire, plan and execute terror acts in the Srinagar district", Srinagar Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The police spokesman said that the residential houses of Baber Suhail Sofi son of Mohd Yousuf Sofi resident of Lawaypora Usmanabad, Adil Mohammad Lone son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone resident of Bazar Mohalla Lawaypora, Muzaffar Ahmad Mir, and Rameez Ahmad Mir both sons of Khursheed Ahmad Mir resident of Maloora were attached.

These houses were used by terrorists who were involved in case FIR Mo.48/2021 U/S 307,302,392,120/B IPC, 7/25,7/27 A-Act 16,18,20, UA(P) Act registered in police station Parimpora.

Residential House in Firdous Abad Batamaloo belonging to one Abdul Majeed Ganie son of Ghulam Mohd in Batmaloo Police Station and one double-story house of Abdul Rehman Bhat son of Abdul Razaq Bhat of Darbagh Harwan was also seized.

Seized houses used for terror activities.

During the course of the investigation, it was proved beyond doubt that these houses were used by active terrorists in conspiring, planning, and executing terror acts in the Srinagar district.

The house owners willfully provided shelter and harboured the terrorists in these houses, they also provided logistics needed for such a stay, police said.

Srinagar Police once again requested the general public not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorist or terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so.