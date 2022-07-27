Notorious gangsters of Punjab are not only involved in extortion and "supari killings", they are also hand-in-glove with some terror outfits active in Kashmir Valley to arrange funds and arms for them.

At a time when a massive crackdown started against the gangsters of Punjab after the gruesome killing of world-famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu famous as "Sidhu Moosewala", the newly State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K has exposed relations with criminals and terrorists.

In a chargesheet filed on Tuesday in a terror funding case, the SIA named five accused including a Pakistan-based self-styled commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit and three gangsters of Punjab.

The chargesheet was filed before the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) special court in Jammu under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The chargesheet was filed against Pakistan-based JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo alias Ashiq Molvi, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Muzammil Ahmad Malik of Pulwama, Ravi Kumar alias Nona, Jaideep Dhawan alias Deep, and Amarbir Singh alias Gopi Mahal – all residents of Punjab.

Rs 43 lakh recovered from three terror operatives

On November 16, 2021, three terror operatives were arrested on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city. An amount worth Rs 43 lakh was recovered from their possession which they were transporting from Punjab to south Kashmir for terror funding.

Police had established the identities of the arrested persons as Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Kulgam, Umar Farooq, and Mauzam Parvaiz, both from Pulwama. The case was transferred to SIA for detailed investigation.

According to reports, earlier the chargesheet was filed against Mauzam Parvez and Umar Farooq — who had collected the cash from Amritsar in Punjab.

Role of Punjab gangsters in terror funding

According to SIA, during the investigation, it was revealed that Parvez and Farooq had received the illegal terror funding amount as per the directions received from Pakistan-based terrorist Nengroo from Amarbir Singh at Amritsar at a pre-decided location on Amritsar highway. Singh was assisted by his close associates Ravi Kumar and Jaideep Dhawan.

He said Amarbir Singh is a gangster in Punjab associated with narcotics and weapons smuggler Baljinder Singh alias Billa Mandiala. He is involved in more than 23 FIRs of murder and extortion.