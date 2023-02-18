The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized three vehicles in the three-year-old case regarding the recovery and seizure of arms and ammunition from Davender Singh, the sacked former Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

These vehicles were used by dismissed Dy. SP and some terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit to move safely from one place to another.

According to reports, the Hyundai i20 car registration number JK-03H 1738, Maruti 800 car registration number JK-13B 0814, and Hyundai i20 Sportz car registration number JK-01AK 8878 were recovered during the investigation and these vehicles had now been seized with necessary legal formalities.

According to NIA, the three vehicles had been used by Davinder Singh and his terrorist associates "for the furtherance of terror activities in Kashmir valley."

According to the spokesperson, the investigation had revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by the accused Irfan Shafi Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah of Nazneenpora Shopian and used by his accused son Constable Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Humhama, Budgam, had been used for terror activities in the Kashmir valley.

Dy SP Davinder Singh was arrested along with dreaded HM terrorists

The then Dy SP Davinder Singh in the anti-hijacking wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and posted at Srinagar Airport was arrested along with dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu Singh alias Babar Azam, a resident of Nazneenpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, and his associate Asif Ahmad on January 11, 2020.

He had reportedly taken Rs 12 lakh for ferrying the two to Chandigarh for providing them accommodation for a couple of months to dodge police.

The investigations subsequently revealed that Singh was driving and escorting his Hizbul Mujahideen associates to Jammu for their stay during the winter of 2020. It was also revealed that Singh had previously also arranged for the same terror cadres' safe stay in Jammu a year back.

NIA investigating the high-profile case

After Davinder Singh's arrest, the sensational case was handed over to NIA for further investigations on January 18, 2020. The NIA had carried out a series of raids in different parts of Kashmir, especially in Srinagar and South Kashmir, and questioned more than two dozen people.

The NIA team also raided the house of Singh in Srinagar, his ancestral home in Tral, and seized some sensational documents.

Dismissed from service in May 2021

The J&K Government on May 20, 2021, dismissed tainted DySP Davinder Singh, from service.

Arrested on the charges of ferrying dreaded terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, the DySP was already placed under suspension after his arrest in the month of January 2020. A charge sheet against the suspended DySP has already been produced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing support to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

Although higher-ups in the Jammu and Kashmir Police had already recommended his dismissal from service, a formal order was issued by the J&K Government on May 20, 2021.