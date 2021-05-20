The J&K Government on Thursday dismissed tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Davinder Singh, from service.

Arrested on the charges of ferrying dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, the DySP was already placed under suspension after his arrest in the month of January 2020. A charge sheet against the suspended DySP has already been produced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing support to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

Although higher-ups in the Jammu and Kashmir Police had already recommended his dismissal from service, a formal order was issued this evening by the J&K Government.

Invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dismissed Davinder Singh from services "in the 'interest of the security of the state." Order regarding the dismissal of tainted Dy SP was issued by the General Administrative Department of the J&K Government this evening.

Whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available that the activities of Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (under suspension) S/o Mr. Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama are such as to warrant his dismissal from service. And whereas, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Davinder Singh. Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (under suspension) S/o Mr. Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama from service, with immediate effect", the order reads.

Arrested along with dreaded HM terrorists

Dy SP Davinder Singh was arrested along with dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu Singh alias Babar Azam, a resident of Nazneenpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, and his associate Asif Ahmad on January 11, 2020. He had reportedly taken Rs 12 lakh for ferrying the two to Chandigarh for providing them accommodation for a couple of months to dodge police.

NIA investigating the high-profile case

After Davinder Singh's arrest, the sensational case was handed over to NIA for further investigations on January 18, 2020. The NIA had carried out a series of raids in different parts of Kashmir, especially in Srinagar and South Kashmir, and questioned more than two dozen people. The NIA team also raided the house of Singh in Srinagar, his ancestral home in Tral, and seized some sensational documents.

Two 'terror friendly' teachers also dismissed

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also dismissed two teachers namely Bashir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Village Dildar Batpora in Karnah area of Kupwara, Teacher in the Education Department, and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie of Trich Kupwara, also Teacher in Education Department.

Earlier Dr. Abdul Bari Naik, Assistant Professor, Geography, Government Degree College, Women, Udhampur and Naib Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) Pulwama – II besides a teacher Idrees Jan, a teacher of Government Middle School, Kupwara, were dismissed under Article 311 of Indian Constitution.