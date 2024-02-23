Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near Hyderabad early Friday morning. She was 33.

The accident occurred when the car she was travelling in hit a truck on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru. The MLA's driver was injured in the crash. Lasya Nanditha was elected from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the recent elections.

Her father and five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna had passed away on February 19, 2023 due to illness. He was survived by three daughters. The BRS had fielded his eldest daughter Lasya Nanditha in the November 30 Assembly elections.

The MLA had escaped with minor injuries in a road accident on February 13 at Narketpally when she was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's public meeting. A home guard had died in the accident.

KCR Condoles

BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the death of young party MLA G. Lasya Nanditha in a road accident.

KCR said he was shocked over the tragic death of Lasya, who had become the MLA at a young age. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her family and assured that BRS will stand by them.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also expressed shock over the death of the MLA. He posted on X his pictures of his recent meeting with Lasya Nanditha and her family members.

"This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !!"

"Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time," KTR wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)