KCR undergoes hip replacement surgery, starts mobilisation after surgery

BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday successfully underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli late on Thursday night.

The surgery was done at the Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda in Hyderabad.

According to a health bulletin on Friday night, KCR had undergone the operation of left total hip replacement.

"The surgery was performed by our team of senior orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthesiologists, and nurses. He has tolerated the surgery well and was stable hemodynamically throughout the procedure," it said.

After successfully completing the surgery, KCR was shifted to the room, where he is recuperating. He is receiving routine post-operative care including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics and pain medication.

"Plan for ambulation, physiotherapy and nutrition will be designed based on assessment tomorrow," the doctors said.

KCR had a slip and fall in his bathroom at his residence and was brought to Yashoda Hospital.

Son K. T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha, nephew T. Harish Rao, other family members and top BRS leaders were present at the hospital.

Earlier, on the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Secretary, Health, Medical, and Family Welfare had visited the hospital to enquire about KCR's health.

According to an official statement, the Secretary conveyed to the management of the hospital that the best care should be provided to the former Chief Minister during the course of his hospitalization.

KCR had been staying at his farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district after the BRS lost power to the Congress this week. During the last two days, the BRS leader met newly-elected MLAs of the party and other leaders. He also met people who came to farmhouse from his native village Chintamadaka in the same district and also from other places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of various parties prayed for complete and swift recovery of KCR.

KCR starts mobilisation after hip replacement

Day after he underwent hip replacement surgery, former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday started walking with the help of a walker under the supervision of doctors.

Visuals of KCR walking a few steps at Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda were released on Saturday.

Doctors said KCR was recovering fast after the surgery and he may be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

They also stated that KCR is physically and mentally strong which will help in speedy recovery.

For patients who undergo hip replacement surgery, doctors start mobilisation depending on their physical and mental strength.

According to Dr Praveen Rao, KCR is medically stable and his body is responding well to the treatment.

He is taking normal food and requires physiotherapy for the next few days.

Doctors said KCR needs rest for six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the hospital on Saturday and met MP Santosh Kumar, who is a relative of KCR.

"Glad to know that he's stable & that his health is improving. Our prayers are with him & hope he recovers completely and swiftly. Hope to see him back in action soon, inshallah," he posted on 'X'.

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke to KCR's son KTR over phone and enquired about his health.

He expressed his best wishes for the BRS leader's speedy recovery.

(With inputs from IANS)