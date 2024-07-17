Malayalam cinema started 2024 with remarkable success overshadowing the usual impact of Telugu and Hindi cinema at the box office. In contrast, Tamil cinema which is a major player in Indian cinema struggled during the first half of the year.

Telugu cinema enjoyed significant success with blockbusters like Prasanth Varma's Hanuman starring Teja Sajja, Siddhu Jonalagadda's Tillu Square and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. Meanwhile, Malayalam cinema produced hits such as Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aadu Jeevitham and Aavesham. All these four films bagged super-hit talk across all languages when they were released.

In Bollywood movies like Fighter, Shaitaan and Crew performed well. However, Tamil cinema only saw a few successes this year. The industry witnessed medium hits with Aranmanai 4 and Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja. The popularity of Sundar C film Aranmanai 4 was largely due to the franchise's reputation while Maharaja stood out as a content-rich film with a message-oriented script.

However, the second half of 2024 looks promising for Tamil cinema with a slew of anticipated and high-potential films set for release in the second half of the year. The exciting lineup includes Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, Vijay starrer The Goat, Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaa Muyarchi, Vikram starrer Thangalaan, Dhanush starter Raayan, Suriya starrer Kanguva, Siva Karthikeyan starrer Amaran and Karthi starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar.

These films are expected to dominate the box office making a substantial impact nationwide. So hopes are high that Tamil cinema will start this resurgence with these upcoming films released as even Indian 2 released last Friday scored disaster amidst many expectations. With many releases, the second half of 2024 is set to showcase the dominance of Tamil cinema.

At the same time, there are a lot of expectations for Telugu cinema as well in the second half of the year. With films like Saripodha Sanivaaram, Lucky Bhaskar, Devara, Pushpa: The Rule and other films making their way to the theatres, expectations are high in Tollywood now.