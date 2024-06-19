Vijay Sethupathi's latest film Maharaj directed by Nithilan Swaminathan is performing exceptionally well in India. According to Sacnilk.com the film earned ₹ 3.50 crore on its fifth day of release.

As tracked by Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Maharaj had a strong start in its first five days earning an estimated ₹ 31.65 crore. crore in India. Here is the daily breakdown:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹4.7 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹7.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹9.4 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹5.5 crore

Day 5(Tuesday): ₹ 3.50 crore

Maharaja is an action thriller directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Anurag Kashyap and Munishkanth among others. It also includes veteran director Bharathiraja and rising star Divya Bharathi. The supporting cast includes Manigandan, Thenappan P.L and Vinod Sagar.

The movie tells the story of a barber seeking revenge after his house is burgled. The plot thickens as the barber claims that Lakshmi was stolen from his house leaving viewers to wonder if Lakshmi refers to a person or a valuable object. This intriguing premise keeps the audience engaged throughout the film.

The screenplay was co-written by Nithilan Swaminathan and Raam Murali. Dinesh Purushothaman handled the film's visually stunning cinematography while Philomin Raj took care of the editing. B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the film's evocative musical score. The movie was produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram under the banners of Passion Studio and The Route.

Vijay Sethupathi has two more projects lined up for release: Viduthalai 2 and Gandhi Talks.