Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan is making his big Bollywood debut. Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari will be streaming on Netflix from June 14. The film is set in pre-independent India.

Hinduphobic content in Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film ‘Maharaj’ comes as no surprise.



Though Aamir Khan is on cloud nine that his son is stepping in the Bollywood world, but it doesn't seem like the social media users have welcomed him the way Aamir Khan must have thought.

Father Aamir Khan mocked Hindus in PK now his son Junaid khan is doing a Netflix show mocking Hindus.



A day before its release on OTT, Junaid's film is facing severe backlash and netizens aren't happy.

.@NetflixIndia is set to release @yrf produced movie ‘Maharaj’ debuting Aamir Khan's son Junaid.



The movie was released on Netflix without any promotions. No teaser or trailers have been put out by the makers for the film, barring a poster featuring Jaideep and Junaid.

About the poster

Jaideep Ahlawat's character is sporting a 'tilak' on his forehead while Junaid's character, reportedly a journalist, is dressed in a waistcoat.

What is the film about?

According to a press release issued by Netflix on Wednesday, the film follows Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.

A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of societal reform.

Netflix is back with Anti Hindu content



Amir Khan 's son Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj movie showing Hindu sadhus & saints as miscreants & lustful#BoycottNetflix Ban Maharaj Film



"It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time," the streamer said.

Aditya Chopra produces the film under YRF Entertainment.

'Boycott Netflix' and 'Ban Maharaj Film' trends on social media

A section of users also called for a ban on "Maharaj", claiming the upcoming period drama hurts religious sentiments.

The poster for Maharaj shows a tilak-sporting, tuft-bearing man on one side, while there is a sharply dressed young man (Amir Khan’s son Junaid



As always Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well #BoycottNetflix | Ban Maharaj Film

A user wrote, "Won't tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan Dharma (Sanatan Dharma ka apmaan sehen nahin karenge). Ban Maharaj Film. #BoycottNetflix."

Another wrote The poster for Maharaj shows a tilak-sporting, tuft-bearing man on one side, while there is a sharply dressed young man (Amir Khan's son Junaid. As always Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well . #BoycottNetflix | Ban Maharaj Film.."

The third one wrote, "Junaid Khan, Yash Raj Films & #Netflix will all be held responsible if this film tries to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by showing that sadhus & saints are miscreants and lustful, & thereby disrupts law and order.."