Rumours are rife that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are tying the knot on June 23 in Mumbai. However, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and brother Luv Sinha weren't aware of the wedding and when they spoke to the media seemed to dodge the question.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding's digital invitation for June 23 leaked: 'The rumours are true'

On Thursday, a magazine-themed wedding audio invite surfaced on the internet,

A Redditor has leaked an audio invite featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer in which the duo have confirmed their marriage.

The magazine-themed wedding invite has Sonakshi and Zaheer's picture. The card invite also has a QR code that has a message from both of them to their well-wishers.

Sonakshi says, "The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend."

Zaheer adds, "To being each other's definite and official husband and wife."

Sonakshi says, "Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

The digital invitation is designed like a magazine cover that reads, "We are making it official finally. The rumours were true so come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top on 23rd June 2024, 8:00 pm onwards."

The couple tells guests not to wear red but to follow the dress code which is formal and festive. In the photo, Zaheer and Sonakshi are in a snow-clad region, and Zaheer plants a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

Guest list

A recent report from News18 Showsha mentioned that celebs who will be attending the wedding are Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.