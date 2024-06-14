Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja hit the screens today and is receiving a positive response from all over. His colleagues from the industry all praise Vijay Sethupathi for his outstanding performance in the film.

It has been a long time since a film of Vijay Sethupathi as the main lead has bagged a hit and Maharaja marks his 50th film, making it very special for him. He worked so hard to bring back the market and has made some decisions to correct the previous decisions that affected his career.

Vijay Sethupathi discussed his reluctance to share the screen with big stars and his decision to avoid villain roles. He explained "No, I think I'm fatigued by those kinds of films (working with stars). This is because I've had some good and bad experiences in the Indian film industry."

The actor expressed disappointment about his efforts being underappreciated and feeling undervalued. He said, "When you sign on a film with another star, you know what you are signing on for in terms of the role. But sometimes no matter how hard you've worked and done well there's very minimal value given to this at the end of the day. Because you contribute to the film as much as the star but no one talks about it."

Vijay Sethupathi also shared why he has decided not to take on negative roles anymore. He mentioned that he has turned down multiple roles to avoid being typecast. "When you do multiple roles in the same space (antagonist), then there are also limitations and comparisons to your earlier films and performances," he said.

Mahajara marks a significant milestone for Vijay Sethupathi as it is his 50th film. The actor also expressed his desire to direct films in the future. He revealed that he has been interested in directing for some time and is now paying more attention to aspects like lighting, cinematography and direction.

More About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan Maharaja features a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja and Munishkanth. The film is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram through Passion Studios.

According to IMDb, the story centers around a barber seeking vengeance after his home is burglarized. He tells the police that his Lakshmi has been taken leaving them uncertain whether it's a person or an object. The film follows his quest to recover his Lakshmi and was released today.