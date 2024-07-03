Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD has been receiving a lot of love from cine-goers and audiences. The film, made with a whopping budget of over Rs 600 crore, has also received majorly positive reviews from trade pundits and film critics. Amid all the love that the fans have poured on the Nag Ashwin film, celebs too have shared their review.

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share his take on the film. He wrote, "Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema." He added, "Every frame is to marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness...Thank you for giving us this experience in Kalki 2898 AD." The makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Moveis, also thanked VD for his glorious review of the film.

Varun, Nagarjuna shower love

"We're overjoyed by your love for Kalki 2898 AD. Thank you, Varun Dhawan ji for your heartfelt words #EpicBlockbusterKalki," the banner wrote.

Nagarjuna also took to social media to share rave reviews of the mythological saga. "Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!! Naagi you took us to another time and another place entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!! Amith Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel... did not get enough of him!" he wrote.

"Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!" he further added.

Ranveer praises the film

Ranveer Singh also penned a lengthy note, heaping praise on the film. "Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema," he wrote. Singh further praised Nag Ashwin, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

"Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin. Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan. And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me, you just can't miss this," he further wrote. Ranveer also couldn't stop raving about 'baby' Deepika Padukone.

"As for my baby, you elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you," he concluded.