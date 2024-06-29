After six months of 2024 and a dry spell at the box office, movies not faring well. Kalki 2989 AD is received well by the fans and critics. The movie has grown Rs 150 crore at the global box office.

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

From gripping storyline to VFX, fans have praised the cinematic spectacle by Nag Ashwin. Several pictures and clips of some of the scenes have also been leaked on social media. Apart from Big B, Prabhas, Deepika's screen presence has also been lauded by fans.

Deepika flaunts her baby bump while walking through the fire

Amid several videos, a clip of Deepika has gone viral, that shows her pregnant character walking through fire.

In the leaked video, Deepika Padukone is seen walking through the fire as she bares it all, drops her clothes and flaunts her baby bump. Deepika's fearful yet intense expression on her face wows the audience.

Netizens compared her walking towards the fire and burning herself to the fire scene in 2018 movie Padmaavat's Climax in which Deepika's johar scene became a talking point in the film.

The fire scene was well received by the fans. In SLB's Padmavaat, fire along with the other ladies of Chittorgarh.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say!

Fans heaped praise on Deepika's performance.

"Finished Kalki's 1st half... All I can say is...Deepika Padukone probably got THE MOST ICONIC scene of not only the movie (so far) but also her WHOLE CAREER! Your mind will completely be blown... Padmaavat nostalgia," a user wrote on X.

Another wrote, "Deepika walking through the blazing fire is the scene for the ages @deepikapadukone is too good in #Kalki28989AD."

"The INTERVAL scene has to be the massiest sequence for an actress in INDIAN CINEMA .. I mean wow.. The entire theatre gasped like wow.. That's cinema when the wind blows and THE DEEPIKA PADUKONE walks through fire .. PEAK MASSY CINEMA," read another post.

"So happy to read the reviews for DP. I am so proud. People especially talk about her eyes and walk. That's why I wish either Rajamouli, Nag Ashwin or Maniratnam make Draupadi with Deepika," one of the fans wrote.

About the film

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan performs high-octane stunts as 'Ashwatthama', Ulaganayagan, while Kamal Haasan appears in an unrecognizable yet deadly avatar as 'Yaskin', while Prabhas commands the screen as 'Bhairava' alongside 'Bujji' on a perilous bounty hunt. Deepika Padukone portrays 'Sumati', facing intense challenges in her role while pregnant, and Disha Patani delivers a powerful presence as 'Roxie'.

The ensemble cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle is set in the future.