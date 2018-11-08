In the lead up to the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2018, there was a lot of hype about the impending announcement of the company's game-changer foldable phone and it surely did not disappoint at all.

Samsung's newly showcased foldable phone is real and works as advertised. When fully unfurled, it will work as a fully functional 7.3-inch tablet and thanks to the "Multi-Active Window" enabled by newly designed One UI (Android certified), the consumers can perform three operations on the same screen simultaneously.

When folded, the top-screen also gets activated to function as any normal mobile would do. Consumers can perform same tasks on a smaller screen but by switching in between the operations.

When Justin Denison, Samsung senior vice president of mobile marketing, held the phone on the stage, it looked bulky, but its good start. After years of showing concept models, Samsung has finally accomplished it, which seemed impossible for decades and they are aptly calling it the "Infinity Flex Display".

"Since glass is pliable, we developed a new material for the cover window that's flexible and durable. And to ensure the reliability of the display, we found a unique adhesive that enhances the display's elasticity and keeps its strength even when its folded and unfolded over and over again," Samsung said in a statement.

Though Samsung's foldable phone is yet to a get commercial name, it will be reaching consumers within a few months. Also, it can be noted that Samsung during the SDC 2018 has promised that the upcoming phone will have a thinner bezel.

As far as the newly announced Samsung One UI is concerned, it is not a special interface just for the foldable phone, but also to the current devices, as well.

One UI will have fully revamped interface with a decluttered screen, which shows relevant information with each tap so that the user enjoys the essential feature one at a time. Also, the One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility.

It also brings the much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.

Samsung confirmed that the new One UI with Android Pie at its heart will be released to the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note9 in early 2019 and the beta testing will commence later this month in select markets including China, France, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, Spain, UK, and the USA.

