It's been close to three months since Google released the Android Pie to Pixel phones. Since then, several brands such as HMD Global Oy (Nokia), OnePlus, Sony have rolled out the latest update to their respective devices and others like Motorola have announced eligible devices. But, Samsung, despite being the numero uno mobile brand in the world, is maintaining a stony silence. Reports are now indicating that it will finally reveal the software roll-out plan later this week.

The South Korean company has released Samsung Developer Conference 2018 app and in that, it has confirmed to announce news related to Android 9 Pie and also has promised that there will be new UX (interface). Word on the streets is that the company will bring the popular dark mode, new themes, font options, visually appealing clock faces, wallpapers and more in addition to the Google security patch.

Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is scheduled at Moscone West Convention Center, San Francisco on November 7-8.

Which Samsung phones will get Android Pie update?

Samsung is certain to release Android Pie first to 2018 flagship phones --Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9, S9 Plus and later to Galaxy Note8 and the S8 (S8 Plus) series.

It can be noted that Samsung will first host beta testing for software developers and after getting feedback, it is expected to conduct one final test to weed out any remaining bugs and only then, the Android Pie will be rolled out to the public. Latest devices—the Galaxy Note9 and the S9 series are expected to receive before the end of December 2018.

Even mid-range series Galaxy A9 (2018), A8 (2018), A7 (2018), A6 (2018), A6+ series are also expected to get the Google's pastry dish-flavoured OS update in early 2019.

Also read: Android 9.0 Pie update tracker: List of phones eligible for Google's dessert flavoured OS

What to expect in Android Pie?

Digital wellbeing is one of the key aspects of Android Pie. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

Google's Android 9 brings several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Sony and Google Android Pie release schedule.