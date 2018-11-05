World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung had previously announced to showcase the game-changing mobile with true bendable features at the upcoming Samsung Developer Conference 2018 in the second week of November. Now, with just days left before the marquee event, the company has teased the flexible feature of the phone.

The official Samsung Mobile Facebook handle has changed its DP with an image of the world 'SAMSUNG' fully folded to reflect the attribute of the upcoming flagship phone. It does hint that rumours were right that the device will function both as a tablet when unfurled and turned to a mobile when folded.

Samsung was the first tier-1 brand to bring the world's first curved screen-based phone-- Galaxy Round. It came with Roll Effect that allowed the user to check the date, time, missed calls, text messages, just by the tilting the curved smartphone to the side without having to unlock the screen. And, the Gravity Effect created visual interaction option for users with the smartphone by tilting the screen.

The company did not stop there, it introduced single-curved screen based Galaxy Note Edge in 2014 and this was followed by a dual-curved display was introduced in the Galaxy S6 Edge in 2015 and since then, it has been the norm for the Samsung flagship phones till date.

It can be noted that Samsung is the one of the very few who haven't succumbed to the temptations of embracing the Apple iPhone X's notch display design. Now, the South Korean technology major is expected to take mobile standards to a whole new level with the new foldable phone, which many calling it as Galaxy X or F and further the enhance its reputation as the global mobile phone leader.

Make no mistake, Samsung's upcoming phone is not a concept phone, which will be showcased at Developers Conference 2018 and forgotten like the Galaxy Round (was sold in limited numbers only in Korea). DJ Koh, Samsung CEO, has already confirmed that it will be a mass consumer product and will be made available in multiple regions in early 2019.

If going by the current flagship smartphones, Samsung's new foldable phone is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the proprietary Exynos 8910 octa-core CPU backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB (or higher with microSD support), a big battery (4,000mAh or higher) and top-notch camera set with a wide-angle lens.

Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), which is scheduled at Moscone West Convention Center, San Francisco on November 7-8.

