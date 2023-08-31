The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a public advisory against a phishing attack after a fake website impersonating the official website of the top court was created and hosted on the Internet.

The notice said that the attackers were soliciting personal details and other confidential information.

It advised the public to neither click nor share on links they receive without verifying the authenticity, adding that the registered user of the domain name of the Supreme Court is www.sci.gov.in.

It suggested users to always hover over the URL to verify the same before clicking on any URL.

"Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information," said the notice issued by Registrar (Technology) H.S. Jaggi.

The notice said that victims must change passwords for online accounts and also contact the bank or credit card company to report unauthorised access.

"The Registry, Supreme Court of India has taken due concern of the phishing attack and has flagged the same with law enforcement agencies, to investigate the phishing attack and bring the perpetrators to justice," it said.

(With inputs from IANS)