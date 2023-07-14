Due to a potential backflow of water from drains, the Yamuna floodwater reached close to the Supreme Court in Delhi on Thursday night. As a result, portions of Mathura Road and Bhagwan Das Road near the Supreme Court were flooded.

Although the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to 208.46 meters at 6 am on Friday, it still remains above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. According to an official statement, a total of 23,692 people were evacuated from the surrounding areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi on Thursday.

The rising water level of the Yamuna River led to roads transforming into rivers and water entering houses, medical facilities, crematoriums, and shelter homes in Delhi.

Key areas such as the secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, experienced flooding on Thursday, prompting authorities to initiate rescue and relief efforts. Waterlogging also persisted near Rajghat and caused problems for people on ITO road due to heavy rainfall.

All schools and colleges in Delhi have been closed until July 16, and the entry of heavy goods vehicles involved in non-essential services has been banned.

Furthermore, Delhi is facing a drinking water shortage as the Delhi government has decided to reduce supply by 25 percent after closing three water treatment plants (Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla) due to the rising Yamuna water level.

Despite the water level briefly stabilizing on Thursday, it began rising again and reached 208.66 meters by 7 pm, which is three meters above the danger mark.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the ban on heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services. He also requested residents of flood-affected areas in Delhi to avoid leaving their houses unless necessary.

In addition to the Supreme Court vicinity, other areas such as the Outer Ring Road near the Red Fort, Vishwakarma Colony, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT bus terminus, Kashmere Gate, Shankaracharya Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Batla House, Kirari, and Kingsway Camp were also affected by flooding.