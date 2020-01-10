The Supreme Court on Friday, January 10, directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to review all restrictive orders related to the suspension of the internet in the region within a week.

"Internet suspension without any particular duration and indefinitely is a violation of Telecom Rules," the court said.

A three-judge SC bench, comprising Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, had on November 27 reserved judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Kashmir following the abrogation the special status granted to the erstwhile state of J&K through Article 370.