Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was detained on Monday under the Public Safety Act (ACT), which allows detention for up to two years without a trial.

The National Conference leader's house was declared as a Subsidiary jail, according to The Indian Express.

The move to detain the J&K leader was made on Sunday, a day before the SC was set to hear Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko's plea, which sought Abdullah's production before the court.

The former CM had been under house arrest since August 5, when the abrogated of the special status granted to J&K through Article 370.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, based on Vaiko's habeas corpus petition.

A three-judge bench, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and Justice Abdul Nazeer, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if Abdullah was under detention.

"Union home minister said Abdullah was not under any kind of detention, but we don't know his whereabouts," Vaiko's counsel said. The MDMK leader further said that Abdullah's was deprived of his constitutional rights on account of "illegal detention without any authority of law".

The bench will next hear the plea on September 30.

The SC is currently hearing petitions regarding Article 370. The bench asked Centre to ensure that normal life is restored in J&K, while also keeping national security in mind. The CJI also said that if need arises, he may visit J&K.