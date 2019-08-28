Live

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear around 10 petitions challenging the government's decision to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 and divide the state into two Union Territories.

The petitions before the SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and consisting of Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer, include a habeas corpus petition by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, challenging the detention of Kashmir politicians and his state party general secretary Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

Petitions seeking removal of other restrictions, including communication blockade, will also be heard by the apex court.

Meanwhile, the government is also likely to announce to a package for J&K after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning. The cabinet meeting is expected to discuss the job promises, investment in the state and implementation of welfare schemes.

The move comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meet in the Home Ministry over the J&K reorganisation act, 2019.

Live Updates