At least 190 out of around 900 schools in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir reopened on Monday after a 14-day lockdown.

The move comes amid tension in the valley after the Jammu and Kashmir authorities reimposed restrictions on movement in parts of Srinagar on Sunday after violent protests erupted the night before. At least 17 people were reportedly taken to hospitals with pellet-gun injuries.

The authorities had also made 10 more telephone exchanges operation in Kashmir but closed one of the 17 exchanges restored on Saturday following reports of landlines being used for spreading misinformation.

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal held a meeting with officers of the Education department and heads of schools in the district regarding assistance required, ahead of the reopening of schools.

Here are the Live updates of the latest developments in the valley:

