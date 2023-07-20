Manipur violence: Timeline of clashes, issues with Kuki community and the road ahead Close
Manipur violence: Timeline of clashes, issues with Kuki community & the road ahead

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of the disturbing viral videos of two young tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur and sought an action taken report from the Centre and state governments by July 28.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, told the Solicitor General of India that the apex court will be constrained to "step in" if the government does not take action.

supreme court of india
Muslim Reservation, SC Adjourns Hearing to May 9web

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action," the bench said. The apex court asked the Centre and the state government to apprise it about the steps taken by July 28.

The court said that it is "deeply disturbed" by the incident which it termed as a "gross constitutional violation". Videos of the incident that occurred on May 4, a day after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, went viral on Wednesday.

Horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions.
Horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) , the two women were also gang raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked while being groped by a mob. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read