The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of the disturbing viral videos of two young tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur and sought an action taken report from the Centre and state governments by July 28.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, told the Solicitor General of India that the apex court will be constrained to "step in" if the government does not take action.

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action," the bench said. The apex court asked the Centre and the state government to apprise it about the steps taken by July 28.

The court said that it is "deeply disturbed" by the incident which it termed as a "gross constitutional violation". Videos of the incident that occurred on May 4, a day after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, went viral on Wednesday.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) , the two women were also gang raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked while being groped by a mob. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)