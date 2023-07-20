Expressing his pain and anger over the Manipur incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday rected finally to the months-old violence in the state and said the latest gruesome incident with the women being paraded naked is very shameful, and can never be forgiven.

"Today, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident of Manipur which has surfaced, for any civilised society, this is a very shameful incident," Modi told reporters in the Parliament House Complex ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, referring to the horrific video which went viral on social media, of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

He said, "This incident is an insult for the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident which happened with the women in Manipur can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared."

The Prime Minister also urged the Chief Ministers of the states to further strengthen the law and order situation in their respective states.

"I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order situation in their respective states, especially for the protection of mother and daughter, and take action against the perpetrators," he said.

He added, "Whether the incident is of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, rising above politics, the law and order is important."

The Opposition has been slamming the BJP since the video went viral and questioned the law and order situation in the Northeastern state. Prime Minister Modi also said that all the political parties should make the best use of this Monsoon session.

Kharge calls it Mobocracy

After a horrific incident of two women being paraded naked came to light, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the Centre and BJP have "changed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy".

In a lengthy Twitter post, Kharge said: "Humanity has died in Manipur. Modi govt and the BJP has changed democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state.

"Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in Parliament and tell the nation on what happened, without blaming others for your dual incompetence -- both at the Centre and the State.

"You have abdicated your Constitutional responsibility. In this hour of crisis, we stand together with the people of Manipur."

The Congress president's remarks came after videos of the incident on May 4 went viral on social media, showing the two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur. According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the women were also gang raped in a paddy field.

The ghastly incident occurred just a day after the widespread ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state which has so far killed hundreds of people and forced thousands of others from their homes.

Also on Thursday, several opposition MPs have moved a motion to discuss Manipur situation during the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin at 11 a.m.

The Congress has slammed the Central government and demanded the immediate removal of the Chief Minister for failing miserably to control the situation in Manipur.

(With inputs from IANS)