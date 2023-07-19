https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/785123/manipur-violence-timeline-clashes-issues-kuki-community-road-ahead.jpg IBTimes IN

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/785123/manipur-violence-timeline-clashes-issues-kuki-community-road-ahead.jpg

IBTimes IN

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the incident of two women being paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence and inaction on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state has led to anarchy there, adding that 'INDIA' will not remain if the very idea of the country is attacked.

Horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, demanding stern actions against the perpetrators.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister's silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent when the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward."

His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also asked if such visuals disturb the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi, "Visuals of sexual violence coming from Manipur is heart-wrenching and disturbing. Words will fall short for condemning such violence. The maximum burnt of violence has to be borne by women and children."

"We must all condemn the violence in one voice while furthering the efforts for peace in Manipur. Why is the Central government and the Prime Minister sitting blindly over the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them," she questioned.

The acting president of Mahila Congress, Netta D'Souza, too lashed out at the government in a video message, saying: "Humanity has died a thousand deaths. Whatever is happening in Manipur is a serious human rights concern. The world is watching us."

"If this BJP government can't stop women from being shamed and humiliated, from being paraded naked, it should simply be dismissed. What is stopping the Modi government from imposing President's Rule in Manipur," D'Souza asked.

AAP condemns shocking incident

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday termed the video from Manipur, showing two girls being paraded naked by a mob, as "most shocking" condemned the incident.

It also accused the Central and the state governments of not doing anything to stop the violence and termed their "inaction" as "painful for all the citizens of the country".

The AAP also said that it requests all citizens not to aggravate the plight and humiliation of the helpless women and speak up against the sickening act without sharing the gruesome video.

"We have come across a viral video purportedly from Manipur where two women are paraded naked and are constantly molested by their captors. It has been brought to our notice that the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom Village where both the women were gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down. The Aam Aadmi Party condemns this horrifying and continued ordeal of the helpless people of Manipur," it said.

"We again request the intervention of the Prime Minister in Manipur. Turning a blind eye to the problem will not make it go away. The Aam Aadmi Party is ready and willing to assist in any manner as the Central government may deem fit."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incident in Manipur was extremely shameful and condemnable and such heinous acts could not be tolerated in Indian society.

"The situation in Manipur is becoming increasingly concerning. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the conditions in Manipur. Strict action should be taken against the culprits shown in the video of this incident. There should be no place in India for individuals involved in such criminal behavior," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)