Arya and Sayyeshaa have made their relationship official on 14 February on the occasion of the Valentine's Day. He has been now welcomed to their family by her mother Shaheen.

On her Twitter account, Shaheen shared her joy and wrote, "Such a beautiful moment in our lives. We are overjoyed to welcome @arya_offl into our family as our son-in-law to be. God has been kind. More love and blessings to both @sayyeshaa and @arya_offl. Her message has been overwhelmingly received by the netizens as it has got over 3300 likes on Twitter.

Arya formally announced about the wedding a few days ago on Twitter. He wrote, "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness. – Arya and Sayyeshaa,[sic]" Arya said in a message to his fans on Twitter.

Although they have not announced the wedding date formally, rumours say that it will be held on 9 and 10 of March in Hyderabad. A grand wedding reception will be organised in Chennai, later.

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the making of Ghajinikanth and their relationship has been approved by both the families.

Kerala-based Arya started his career with Arinthum Ariyamalum. Since then, he has acted in over 45 movies. His upcoming movies are: Kaappaan and 3 Dev along with a few others film.

On the other side, Sayyeshaa made her debut with Telugu movie Akhil. Vanamagan, Junga and Shivaay (Bollywood) are some of the films in which she played the female lead. Rumours are rife that she has signed Puneeth Rajkumar's next movie Yuvarathna.