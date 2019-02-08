Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma has been released on Friday, 7 February, and opened to largely positive reviews from the critics and audience. Indeed, it has got a good start at the Karnataka box office on day one.

Released in 350 screens in India, the advance booking for tickets in Bengaluru and Mysuru had met with good response from the viewers. The craze around Nata Sarvabhouma reached to an extent where the single screens like Prasanna and Urvashi added special shows to cash in on the occasion.

In fact, Prasanna theatre had the first show on Wednesday at 10 am, while Urvashi had 12 am show on Thursday in Bengaluru. Many theatres across the state had fans' shows. As a result, the movie has got a flying start at the box office.

In Bengaluru, the movie had 500+ shows on the first day. On an average, the occupancy rates for the shows were between 75-90 percent shows, while many shows ran into packed houses.

The early trend say that Nata Sarvabhouma has got the biggest opening of Puneeth Rajkumar's career. An estimation coming from the trade indicates that the Kannada movie has grossed around Rs 8-10 crore on the first day.

Please note that it is an estimated and not the official figure.

Nata Sarvabhouma is a revenge drama, directed by Pavan Wadeyar. The story is laced with action, comedy and mass elements. Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the movie has Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran in the female leads.