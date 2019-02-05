Sayyeshaa, who was recently in the news over her rumoured engagement with Arya, might make her debut in Kannada. Reportedly, she is a front runner to bag Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming movie Yuva Ratna.

As per the reports, Sayyeshaa has been approached to play the female lead in Yuva Ratna, but she is not signed the project on the dotted lines. Surprisingly, one set of rumours say that the makers prefer might opt for a local talent over an outside actress.

Sayyeshaa started her career with Telugu movie Akhil. She has worked in Hindi and Tamil movies in a short span of time. However, rumours on her wedding with Arya had surfaced recently stating that they would tie the knot in March.

Apart from Sayyeshaa, Tamannaah Bhatia's name was also doing rounds. She has done two special numbers in Kannada in the films like Jaguar and KGF and it was said that the makers were considering her for the female lead. Our sources had clarified that she was not part of the movie. Thus putting an end to the rumours of the actress working in Yuva Ratna.

Yuva Ratna marks the second union of Santhosh Ananddram, Puneeth Rajkumar and Hombale Films after their blockbuster movie Raajakumara. The Power Star of the Sandalwood will be enacting the role of a college student in the Kannada film.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar has geared up for the release of his new movie Nata Sarvabhouma, which will hit the screens on Thursday, 7 February.