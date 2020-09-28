As the Narcotics Control Bureau is tightening the noose around the film industry, many celebs are coming forward to give their version of what they witnessed. Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Sara Ali Khan are some of the top names that have been summoned by the NCB. Sherlyn Chopra has now come forward to talk about how she witnessed several well-known celebs and celeb wives consuming drugs.

Sherlyn has revealed that she was invited to watch a KKR match by Cineyug founder Ali Murani. She watched the match and also attended the after party. Sherlyn revealed that she had a lot of fun and danced with many Bollywood celebs and their wives. She then said that she went to the washroom to freshen up where she saw celebrity wives snorting white powder.

Sherlyn's explosive revelation

Talking to ABP, Chopra said, "Mein after-match party mein gayi aur waha dekha ki cricketers, Bollywood celebrities sab 'dum maaro dum' kar rahe the. Dance ka mahaul tha sabke sath meine dance kiya bahut masti ki, itna dance kiya ki thak gayi. Toh washroom gayi thoda freshen up karne. Washroom kholte hi, apne superstars ki jo biwiyan hai white powder (cocain) wo snort kar rahe the." She further added, "Ji aur unke alawa so-called superstars and unki patniyan bhi majood thi."

Translation: "I went to the after-match party and saw that cricketers, Bollywood celebrities were all smoking up. It was a nice atmosphere, I danced with all of them, had a lot of fun. I got tired so went to the washroom. When I entered the washroom I saw superstars' wives snorting white powder."



Though Sherlyn couldn't remember the year this happened, she added that she would reserve her statements for when the NCB decides to call her. She further said that she will reveal names if asked by the NCB. She also stressed that as NCB would move forward in the investigation, many unexpected and shocking names of star wives would come out.