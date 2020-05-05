Sherlyn Chopra is monikered as he boldest actors we have in Bollywood. Known for her oomph factor and hot avatar, she never fails to impress her fans.

Needless to say, this sexy actor's social media account is lit AF and one can't stop ogling at her pictures not only is she smart and witty, but the actress is also full of vigour and zest in real life. Although most of us find her sexy, do you know which B-town celebs does Sherlyn find sexy!

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Sherlyn candidly shared the list of actors she finds are sexy and are too hot to handle!

When quizzed Sherlyn, apart from you, who do u think is sexy in Bollywood?

I love the personalities of Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. I find them all very sexy!

Not only is Sherlyn very outspoken, but she also swears by what she means, her fearless attitude always made her stand out of the box and proved herself she is a one-man army.

Not many are aware that she is the first woman from India who was seen on the cover page of Playboy Magazine. Not only is she known for her fitness and acting prowess, but Sherlyn has also become an entrepreneur and curates her own content.

Check out some of her most scintillating pics!

Sherlyn on the cover of American magazine!