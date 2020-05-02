One among the hottest divas of the Indian showbiz world, Sherlyn Chopra can be defined as a bold, brave, breathtaking and controversy's favourite diva. From sharing titillating pictures and alluring videos on social media platforms to posing in the buff for a famous American magazine, the 36-year-old beauty has done it all and managed to stay in the limelight for close to two decades. Agree or not, she raises the hotness quotient every time she puts out a video or a picture on her social media handle. Not only is she monikered as a sex symbol but her acting abilities in film and TV has garnered huge appreciation.

In an exclusive Tete-a-Tete with International Business Times, Sherlyn Chopra opens up about all the controversies has been part of, embracing her lifestyle, and her notion of sex appeal.

Excerpts from the interview

You have never shied away from unleashing your bold avatar? Tell us about your journey?

The truth of the matter is that I was tired of living up to the expectations of my school teachers & my church pastors. In my efforts to please them, I never realised who I really aspired to be or what I really wanted to pursue in life. After winning the Miss Andhra beauty pageant at the age of 17, I realised that there was more to me than just textbook knowledge. I started experiencing life not as a book worm but as a girl who was on the verge of metamorphosing into a sexy butterfly.



Your nude photos often go viral always, do you get bothered about the comments or do you enjoy them?

Now, I live to please myself. I shoot pics & videos to entertain myself and when I share the same with the world, not only do they appreciate it but also pay a price to watch my premium content on the Sherlyn Chopra App.

How do you deal with derogatory remarks?

My late father had taught me to never take anything personally from people whom I don't know personally. So, I simply refuse to give my attention to naysayers. As a matter of fact, most naysayers are unemployed, bored, frustrated and dejected and they love to constantly engage in unnecessary hostile and combative interactions with strangers.

From being the first woman to have posed nude for the cover of an adult American magazine, to being coined as a sex symbol, are you content with your achievements?

Most perceptions are fickle and frivolous. The thing that I value the most is genuineness. I've never pretended or claimed to be somebody who I am not. There is sincerity & honesty in my craft which I truly treasure.

You have been part of film, TV and reality shows. What's the one thing that we can now look forward to?

Sherlyn, the producer and content-creator!

What does sex appeal mean to you?

For me, sex appeal is 99% mental and 1% physical. There are so many people who have great physiques but uninspiring personalities. It's a sad situation.

Who do you think in the industry has the least sex appeal?

I don't know!!! I guess, Rakhi Sawant. I'm just kidding! Hope she doesn't kill me!

