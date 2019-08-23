Erotic actress Sherlyn Chopra had created ripples in the Indian film industry when she became the first woman to pose nude for the iconic Playboy magazine. She is known for her bold acts and often treats her fans with her titillating videos wearing barely there clothes on social media.

So when she was asked about how would she react if she ever gets a chance to perform in an adult film, the Kamasutra 3D actress said that though she's okay with going nude, she would not be comfortable with having sex in front of the camera.

"I don't think I would be comfortable with actually having sex in front of a camera. I'm okay with suggestive (scenes) where they show a nude back or suggestive movements where we create a make-believe world, but where it's not really happening. I'm not at all comfortable with actually doing it," Sherlyn Chopra was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Sherlyn often gets judged by the people who think she has a questionable character thanks to her sultry photoshoots. However, the actress slammed those who often say nasty things about her for wearing revealing clothes.

"I enjoy doing shoots in minimal clothing. What's wrong with it? People think that women who expose their bodies have loose characters," Sherlyn said.

Despite being at the receiving end of hate and criticism, Sherlyn has remained unfazed. "They tell me not to expose as much as I do. I only have one question to ask them - do they have a book which says you can only expose so and so per cent of your body? Will someone else tell me how much skin I can show and which body parts I can show?" she asked.