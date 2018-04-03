Sherlyn Chopra knows how to remain in the news, and this time around she has bared it all! Well, the actress has gone nude, apparently for a photoshoot.

The controversial actress has posted a video on her Instagram account where she is seen covering her assets with a teddy bear. "Listen to my #heartbeat ❤️ #video by @malaysompura #photographer @ashishsom #makeupandhair by @rajeshgupta_mua. [sic]" she captioned the clip. However, the actress has not spilled the beans about the magazine for which she has gone full monty.

Sherlyn Chopra's nude video has gone viral on several social media sites. On Instagram, it has got over 5 lakh views. However, it has largely met with a negative and abusive response from her followers.

Earlier, she had posted a similar kind of post on Twitter and she was banned for posting those pictures. It had raised many eyebrows and she was the first Indian celeb to be banned on the social networking site. It has to be seen whether she will meet with any consequence for her latest act.

It may be recalled that the 34-year old was the first Indian to go nude for the Playboy magazine.

Sherlyn Chopra started her career in Tollywood with Vendi Mabbu and ventured into Tamil films, with University, in 2002. However, when things failed to change for good, Chopra decided to shift her base to Bollywood.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Time Pass and has been part of many Bollywood flicks. Last the actress was in news for her controversial movie Kamasutra. Unfortunately, the shooting was halted midway.