Sarkar, the upcoming third-time collaboration between Vijay and director Murgadoss, will put out its first-look and teaser on Friday, October 19. The teaser for the trailer is likely to be released on Twitter and YouTube on the event of Navrathri.

The film itself is looking at a Diwali release — November 6. The first two films of the Vijay and Muragadoss partnership, Thupakki (gun) and Kaththi (knife), were both massively successful and the duo would want to continue this trend with Sarkar (government). The principal photography of the film was wrapped up on September 2, as tweeted out by actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The film stars "thalapathi" Vijay and Keerthy Suresh (Saamy square) in the lead roles. Murugadoss directs and AR Rahaman has helmed the music. While not much is known of the film as of yet, from the name of the film as well as the music and songs lyrics, it is not too far-fetched to presume that it is going to pointedly be a political one.

Considering how, of late, Vijay has been embroiled in political debates, his last film Mersal, found itself facing the ire of the country's most powerful political party. There were calls to ban and a lot of political rhetoric was thrown its way, because of a few anti-establishment thoughts and dialogues that it contained.

All of this unwittingly contributed to Mersal becoming one of actor Vijay's biggest ever hits. Seeing as how Sarkar seems more blatantly political, it is not clear if it will garner as much noise.

Sarkar will be actor Vijay's 62 film.