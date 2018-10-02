The audio launch function of Vijay and Keerthy Suresh's much-hyped movie Sarkar will be held at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday, October 2. The movie has two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman's music and he will entertain the viewers by performing live on stage.

As reported earlier by International Business Times, India, Sarkar has five songs in the album of which Simtaangaran and Oruviral Puratchi tracks have already hit the internet. The audio comprises of a variety of numbers targeted at all sections of the audience.

Bamba Bakya, Vipin Aneja, Aparna Narayan, Srinidhi Venkatesh, Mohit Chauhan, Sid Sriram, Jonita Gandhi, Naku Abhyankar and Blaaze have lent their voices for the songs. AR Rahman himself has sung a song (Oruviral Puratchi). All the numbers have been written by Vivek.

The prime attraction of the music-release function of Sarkar is that in a matter of two months, AR Rahman is thrilling the cine-goers with his live performance again. In September, he had entertained his fans at the audio launch function of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Sarkar is a political thriller in which Thalapathy Vijay plays an NRI. Keerthy Suresh enacts his love interest, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has an important role in the AR Murugadoss-directorial film, produced by Sun Pictures.