The Tamil Nadu Health Department has issued notices to Vijay, AR Murugadoss and Sun Pictures asking them to remove the posters in which the actor will be seen smoking. The production house has now removed the pictures from its social media pages.

Reports claim that the government warned them to remove the content with immediate effect failing which legal action would be taken against the Sarkar team. It has also asked the production house and actors involved in the film to co-operate with government's awareness about the dangers of smoking among youngsters.

However, the fans of Vijay have not taken the issue lightly. "When your desperate of publicity, go file a case against #Thalapathy @actorvijay ! Attacking him is a trend now!" Rhevanth Charan, a Vijay fan, tweeted.

"90% of the movies contain smoking & drinking scenes. Each film comes with a STATUTORY warning. The same has been INCLUDED in #Sarkar FL poster too. So, creating an issue over #Thalapathy #Vijay's movie poster is totally BASELESS [sic]," another fan named Manobalan Vijayabalan adds.

It has to be noted that PMK founder Ramadoss has also slammed Vijay for "promoting" smoking in the first look poster of his upcoming movie. "You'll look more stylish without that cigarette. #SmokingKills #SmokingCausesCancer. [sic]"Anbumani Ramadoss tweeted. He further added, "Shame on Actor Vijay for promoting Smoking in this first look of his next movie. #ActResponsibly #DoNotPromoteSmoking. [sic]"

Recently, the Tamil Nadu People's Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) had condemned the posters of Sarkar stating it violated laws. A case has also been filed by an advocate that the smoking scene in the poster misleads youths towards smoking.