Sri Thenandal Films, which produced Vijay's previous blockbuster movie Mersal, is likely to associate with his movie again. If we go by the latest buzz, the production and distribution house is in talks with the makers of the movie over its worldwide distribution rights.

Reports say that the talks are underway to acquire the global theatrical rights of Sarkar and the industry insiders are expecting Sri Thenandal films to acquire the rights soon.

Sun Pictures, which is producing Sarkar, shares a good rapport with Sri Thenandal Films. Hence, both the parties are expected to seal the deal without any hurdle.

Vijay's previous movie Mersal had earned Rs 113.5 crore from the worldwide theatrical rights. The Tamil Nadu distribution rights alone had fetched Rs 70 crore. It is followed by Kerala (Rs 6.6 crore), Karnataka (Rs 5.5 crore) and Andhra and Nizam (Rs 4.6 crore) rights, while it collected Rs 80 lakh from rest of India. From the sale of overseas distribution rights, the makers earned Rs 26 crore.

The Sarkar deal might be sealed for more or less the same amount, say industry insiders. However, Sri Thenandal Films is expected to sell the rights to the third parties for a slightly higher price considering Mersal success.

Sarkar marks the third union of AR Murugadoss with Thalapathy Vijay after blockbusters Thuppakki and Kaththi. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the movie, which has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important character. Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and others are in the supporting cast.

The Tamil film has AR Rahman's music, Girish Gangadharan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.