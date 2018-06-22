Fans can't take tolerate even little criticism of their favourite stars and Vijay's fans have proved it time and again. There are numerous instances where they abused those who disregarded their demigod. This time, it is PMK founder and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss who is facing the wrath of fans online.

It all started when Anbumani Ramadoss slammed Thalapathy Vijay for "promoting" smoking in the first look poster of his upcoming movie Sarkar.

"You'll look more stylish without that cigarette. #SmokingKills #SmokingCausesCancer. [sic]"Anbumani Ramadoss tweeted. He further added, "Shame on Actor Vijay for promoting Smoking in this first look of his next movie. #ActResponsibly #DoNotPromoteSmoking. [sic]"

This is not the first time when Anbumani Ramadoss condemned actors for smoking onscreen. Earlier, he had also lambasted Rajinikanth and his party workers torn the posters of the superstar's film Baba.

He had written a letter to Dhanush, asking him not to smoke on-screen citing that youth look up to him for inspiration. Notably, Ramadoss had banned smoking in public when he was a union minister.

In an earlier incident, Vijay's fans had harassed a female journalistfor posting a negative review of his movie. Later, Thalapathy sent a message to his fans not to abuse women while making it clear that people have the right to criticise a film.

Coming back to the first look, Vijay is seen lighting a cigarette in the poster, which was unveiled last evening. In the second poster, Thalapathy is seen sitting in a Rolls-Royce car with his eyes gazed on an Apple MacBook.