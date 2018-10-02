For the first time, an audio launch of Vijay's film produced by Sun Pictures is being aired live on Sun TV. Adapting to the changing times, India's leading GEC (General Entertainment Channel) will telecast the audio launch function of AR Murugadoss' Sarkar.

A grand event has been organised by the makers at a private college on the outskirts of Chennai. The audio will be launched in the presence of the cast-crew along with limited fanfare.

Generally, the cinema-related events were recorded and aired on later dates in Kollywood. Considering the craze around the movie, the makers have decided to air the audio launch live.

And the netizens can watch the event live on the below links:

https://www.sunnxt.com/live/

http://www.sunpictures.in/

Mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tatasky. Likewise, the audience can watch Sarkar audio launch from their phones by downloading respective apps from their mobile network operators.

For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live.

Coming back to the audio launch function, AR Rahman will be performing live. This is his second such event in the recent past after having entertained his fans at the audio launch function of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The movie has five songs. Bamba Bakya, Vipin Aneja, Aparna Narayan, Srinidhi Venkatesh, Mohit Chauhan, Sid Sriram, Jonita Gandhi, Naku Abhyankar and Blaaze have lent their voices for the songs. AR Rahman himself has sung a song (Oruviral Puratchi). All the numbers have been written by Vivek.