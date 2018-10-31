The advance booking of tickets for Vijay's Sarkar has commenced in Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Wednesday, 31 October. A few theatres in both the cities have started selling tickets for the first three days.

The advance booking was supposed to begin from Monday, 29 October, but theatres in Bengaluru were waiting for the Madras High Court's verdict on the movie's plagiarism issue. With the makers settling the case out of court, exhibitors, without wasting time, started selling tickets online, say our sources.

In Bengaluru, Rex, Ravi and Vainidhi theatres have started the advance booking of tickets. Going by the numbers on Book My Show, there are 15 shows listed on the website and the full-fledged booking is expected to commence by today evening or tomorrow morning.

Gokul Films has acquired the Karnataka theatrical rights of Sarkar and the distributor is planning for early morning shows in many single screens across Bengaluru on the first day. The movie is expected to have 300+ shows in the city.

Coming to Hyderabad, Asian Cinemas has started the advance booking in its two centres in Uppal and ECIL. Ashok Vallabhaneni has acquired the Andhra and Telangana rights along with the Telugu dubbing rights of the Vijay-starrer.

Meanwhile, the pre-booking will commence in Chennai from Friday, 2 November. It has come as a surprise to the fans as the online booking to start at least a week before for A-list actor in Tamil Nadu.

The advance booking has already started in the Gulf countries, France and a few other countries.

AR Murugadoss' Sarkar will hit the screens on 6 November on the occasion of Deepavali festival. Sun Pictures-produced movie has Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads.