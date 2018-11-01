The reservation for the tickets in Tamil Nadu has started with a bang. The advance booking has started in Chennai, Pondicherry and other parts of the state on Thursday, 1 November.

Sarkar is releasing in over 50 screens in Chennai alone. A few centres have started selling tickets for 6 November, while full-fledged booking for the entire week has commenced on BookMyShow.

For all the listed shows on BookMyShow, the tickets for a few shows have been completely sold, while it is selling like hotcakes for the remaining shows for the first day.

However, leading multiplexes and theatres that include like Mayajal, Escape Cinemas, Woodlands and Kamala Cinemas will the start the booking from Friday, 1 October. Looking at the trends, many multiplexes are expected to dedicated the majority of their screens for Sarkar to cash in on the hype.

On the other hand, Jeeva Rukmani Cinemas is the first theatre to begin the advance booking in Pondicherry. It has listed eight shows and there is an unprecedented demand for the tickets in this region.

On a whole, AR Murugadoss' Sarkar is expected to release in around 550-600 screens in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, there are rumours doing rounds that there will not be early morning shows like the big movies have during big occasions.

On the other hand, the tickets are selling like hot cakes in Bengaluru. The reservation for Sarkar, which stars Vijay and Keerthy Suresh in the leads, has started in Gulf, France and other countries.